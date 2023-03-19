Stylish Opener - Vertical

Build a striking opener in minutes with fast sliding panels, glass-like overlays, and bold centered titles. This versatile design is perfect for promos, intros, reels and visual recaps. Showcase multiple photos or videos with seamless tile reveals and digital dot‑grid accents, then finish on a clean logo or text lockup. The minimal, elegant style keeps focus on your content while the energetic pacing adds impact. Easily adjust colors, fonts and media to match your brand and export in popular aspect ratios for any platform.