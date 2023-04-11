Summer Style Opener - Square

Bring sunny energy to your brand with a playful flat-design opener. This nature-inspired promo blends organic blobs, leafy accents, and soft, earth-tone pastels with smooth transitions. Showcase headlines and media in clean two-column and split-screen layouts, then wrap with a polished logo end screen. Ideal for intros, promos, and slideshows, it’s easy to customize with your own text, colors, and media. Perfect for lifestyle, seasonal, or branding content when you want a warm summer vibe and modern, minimal design.