Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Style Opener - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Summer Style Opener - Vertical

00:25 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 7 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Story video
Nature
Intro
Blob shape
396exports
rating
Bring sunny energy to your brand with a playful flat-design opener. This nature-inspired promo blends organic blobs, leafy accents, and soft, earth-tone pastels with smooth transitions. Showcase headlines and media in clean two-column and split-screen layouts, then wrap with a polished logo end screen. Ideal for intros, promos, and slideshows, it’s easy to customize with your own text, colors, and media. Perfect for lifestyle, seasonal, or branding content when you want a warm summer vibe and modern, minimal design.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us