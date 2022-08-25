Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Summer Travel Opener - Original - Poster image

Summer Travel Opener

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 1 image · 21 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Hand-drawn
Travel
Polaroid
Summer
859exports
rating
Capture wanderlust with a playful travel promo built around Polaroid-style frames, hand-drawn doodles, and a breezy summer vibe. This flat-design slideshow features smooth slide-ins, staggered motion, and a clean pastel palette, perfect for social media, travel agencies, vlogs, or family vacation recaps. Easily customize photos, headlines, colors, and fonts, then finish with a bold logo and tagline. The two-column layouts and stacked card scenes keep your story engaging from start to finish across multiple aspect ratios. Create an uplifting, memorable showcase of your journeys in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Intro
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us