Slideshow for my birthday party
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Textbeat Sync Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Textbeat Sync Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 font
Lyric video
Minimal
Music visualization
Music
Flat design
18.4Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a clean, chat-style lyric video. This template syncs subtitles to your audio and types words letter-by-letter or by word inside elegant message bubbles. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, bubble style and rounding, and add a logo intro/outro. Use a solid or image background with optional screen and cinematic effects like vignette and chromatic aberration. Designed for clarity, minimalism and maximum readability, it’s perfect for music releases, social posts and lyric premieres across platforms.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
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Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
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Help
About Us
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