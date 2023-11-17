Textbeat Sync Lyrics

Turn your track into a clean, chat-style lyric video. This template syncs subtitles to your audio and types words letter-by-letter or by word inside elegant message bubbles. Customize fonts, sizes, colors, bubble style and rounding, and add a logo intro/outro. Use a solid or image background with optional screen and cinematic effects like vignette and chromatic aberration. Designed for clarity, minimalism and maximum readability, it’s perfect for music releases, social posts and lyric premieres across platforms.