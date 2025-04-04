en
English
en
The Way of Silence Visualizer

Templates
/
Music Visualization
Variable Duration
2K
Landscape
Stop Motion
Flowers
Nature
Particles
Cinematic
Music
The Way of Silence Visualizer - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:15
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
28exports
Up to 2h
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
1song
1image
2texts
1font
Step into a serene grassland where music meets motion in our The Way of Silence Visualizer template. Perfect for ambient and lo-fi tracks, experience a minimalist visualizer featuring a strong warrior or an elegant kimono-clad figure. Autumn leaves drift by, enhancing your audio with a sense of calm. Customize logos, text, and colors to complete your experience that’s ready to publish and share with the world.
Edit
Themes (14)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Original
Original
Edit
Maple Leaves
Maple Leaves
Edit
Leaf
Leaf
Edit
Maple Leaves Man
Maple Leaves Man
Edit
Orange Accent
Orange Accent
Edit
Man
Man
Edit
Big Timer 2
Big Timer 2
Edit
Big Spectrum
Big Spectrum
Edit
Big Title
Big Title
Edit
Big Timer
Big Timer
Edit
Big Music Player
Big Music Player
Edit
Red Accent
Red Accent
Edit
Big Logo
Big Logo
Edit
Leaf Man
Leaf Man
Edit
