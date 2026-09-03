Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Tipoff Screen - Original - Poster image

Tipoff Screen

00:20 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 2 images · 9 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Stream screen
Stream elements
Cinematic
Sports & Fitness
Basketball
9exports
rating
Kick off your broadcast with a cinematic basketball stream screen. A realistic 3D hoop and arena lights frame bold, centered titles, while a clean social row keeps viewers connected. Customize the environment, icon layout, colors, sizes, spacing, and text to match your brand. Add your logo and soundtrack for a polished warm‑up look. Smooth camera drift, subtle atmosphere, and premium lens flares deliver a professional vibe that suits sports creators, teams, and events. Fast to edit and built for live platforms, this screen keeps your audience engaged while you get ready to go live.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us