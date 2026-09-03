Tipoff Screen

Kick off your broadcast with a cinematic basketball stream screen. A realistic 3D hoop and arena lights frame bold, centered titles, while a clean social row keeps viewers connected. Customize the environment, icon layout, colors, sizes, spacing, and text to match your brand. Add your logo and soundtrack for a polished warm‑up look. Smooth camera drift, subtle atmosphere, and premium lens flares deliver a professional vibe that suits sports creators, teams, and events. Fast to edit and built for live platforms, this screen keeps your audience engaged while you get ready to go live.