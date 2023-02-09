Trendy Opener - Vertical

Kickstart your video with a lively opener built around bold typography, flat design shapes, and quick, kinetic transitions. This modern template combines headline-led storytelling with clean media frames and a final logo or text end card. It’s ideal for branding, video ads, social posts, and quick promos across multiple aspect ratios. Customize colors, swap media, and update copy in minutes to create a polished, on-trend intro that grabs attention and drives your message home.