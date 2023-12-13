Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Typography Lyrics - Original - Poster image

Typography Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font
Lyric video
Bold
Music visualization
Music
Kinetic typography
36.1Kexports
rating
Build a bold, professional lyric video in minutes. This kinetic typography template syncs your lyrics word-by-word, pairing punchy titles with clean, minimal design. Use highlight bars, stacked outline words, and subtle particles for impact. Customize fonts, text layout, colors, and background to match your track. Add artist and logo for cohesive branding. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social posts across horizontal, square, and vertical formats. Deliver high-contrast, readable lyrics that keep viewers engaged from the first beat.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us