Typography Lyrics 2

Turn your song into a bold, modern lyric video. This kinetic typography template pairs torn paper transitions, crumpled textures and subtle particles for a monochrome grunge aesthetic. Words punch in rhythmically to highlight every bar, while outlined and filled type styles keep the visuals fresh. Flexible controls let you adjust fonts, casing, line breaks, sizes and colors, plus toggle particles for extra grit. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s perfect for music releases, teasers and socials. Add your audio, paste your lyrics and brand with your logo to export a striking, high‑impact clip.