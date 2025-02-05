Typography Lyrics 2 - Square
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1image
1text
1font
Set the stage for your song with our dynamic typographic clip, where words dance in tune to the beat. The modern, procedural frame changes and a striking torn paper effect add to the edgy aesthetic, inviting your fans to sing along. Customize your creation by choosing from a variety of fonts and colors, and launch a ready-to-publish video that visually echoes your music's soul.
