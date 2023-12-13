Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
VHS Lyrics - Random - Poster image

VHS Lyrics

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 9 fonts
Lyric video
Synthwave
Music visualization
Music
Retro
15Kexports
rating
Turn your track into a retro-futuristic lyric video. This template blends VHS textures, neon gradients, glitch transitions, and kinetic typography for a bold synthwave look. Drop in your audio and timed lyrics, choose from multiple design presets with grids, sunsets, palms and cityscapes, then fine-tune colors, fonts and effects. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for music releases, teasers and social posts. Get an energetic, nostalgic 80s vibe with smooth motion and eye-catching titles—ready to customize and publish fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
Harchenko profile image
Harchenko
Edit
Themes (10)
Reviews (3)
Similar templates
Best of Harchenko
Random
Edit
Random
Blue Bold
Edit
Blue Bold
On Mars Cool
Edit
On Mars Cool
Red Velvet
Edit
Red Velvet
Purple Disco
Edit
Purple Disco
Babylon
Edit
Babylon
Electra Gothic
Edit
Electra Gothic
Sunset in Miami
Edit
Sunset in Miami
Grid Space
Edit
Grid Space
Pay Attention
Edit
Pay Attention
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us