VHS Lyrics
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 9 fonts
15Kexports
Turn your track into a retro-futuristic lyric video. This template blends VHS textures, neon gradients, glitch transitions, and kinetic typography for a bold synthwave look. Drop in your audio and timed lyrics, choose from multiple design presets with grids, sunsets, palms and cityscapes, then fine-tune colors, fonts and effects. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for music releases, teasers and social posts. Get an energetic, nostalgic 80s vibe with smooth motion and eye-catching titles—ready to customize and publish fast.
Available formats:
Themes (10)
Reviews (3)
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