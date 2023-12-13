VHS Lyrics

Turn your track into a retro-futuristic lyric video. This template blends VHS textures, neon gradients, glitch transitions, and kinetic typography for a bold synthwave look. Drop in your audio and timed lyrics, choose from multiple design presets with grids, sunsets, palms and cityscapes, then fine-tune colors, fonts and effects. Optimized for multiple aspect ratios, it’s ideal for music releases, teasers and social posts. Get an energetic, nostalgic 80s vibe with smooth motion and eye-catching titles—ready to customize and publish fast.