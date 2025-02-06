en
VHS Lyrics - Square

Variable Duration
Square
Lyric Videos
Analog
80s
Neon
Retro
Grungy
2D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
VHS Lyrics - Square - Random - Poster image
Harchenko profile image
Created by Harchenko
16exports
Up to 2h
1080p (1080x1080)
30fps
1song
1image
9fonts
Transport your audience back to the age of neon lights and synth beats with our Retro-Futurism Lyrics template. The 16:9 widescreen format is perfect for YouTube and other social platforms, letting viewers immerse themselves in the nostalgia as your lyrics flow across a vintage cassette tape backdrop. Customize colors to match your song's mood and let the story unfold in a full-screen experience that's ready for the world.
