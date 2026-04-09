Youtube intro for cooking channel
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VHS Vibe Lyrics - Post - Original - Poster image

VHS Vibe Lyrics - Post

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1350) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Analog
Music visualization
VHS overlay
Music
9exports
rating
Bring your lyrics to life with a nostalgic VHS vibe. This lyric video template wraps your words in authentic analog texture—scanlines, grain, and tape-style UI—while keeping typography crisp and centered. Add your track and subtitles, customize fonts, colors, logo, and background, then fine‑tune line breaks and spacing for perfect readability. Ideal for music posts, teasers, and promo clips, it delivers a moody, retro aesthetic that flatters any genre. No footage required—just your song and text. Create stylish, share‑ready lyric content fast with a classic analog feel.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us