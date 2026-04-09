Youtube intro for cooking channel
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VHS Vibe Lyrics - Square - Original - Poster image

VHS Vibe Lyrics - Square

Up to 2h · 1080p (1080x1080) · 15 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 1 text · 2 fonts
Lyric video
Analog
Music visualization
Music
VHS overlay
9exports
rating
Turn your track into a nostalgic lyric video with authentic VHS character. This square template pairs large, readable typography with CRT scanlines, film grain, subtle glitches, and a vintage PLAY overlay for true analog vibes. Sync your lyrics to the beat, add a logo, fine-tune fonts, size, and leading, and color the scene to fit your brand. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social drops, it delivers a moody, retro look that flatters any genre—from lo‑fi to indie and beyond. Upload your audio and lyrics to get a polished, ready‑to‑share video in minutes.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us