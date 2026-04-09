VHS Vibe Lyrics - Square

Turn your track into a nostalgic lyric video with authentic VHS character. This square template pairs large, readable typography with CRT scanlines, film grain, subtle glitches, and a vintage PLAY overlay for true analog vibes. Sync your lyrics to the beat, add a logo, fine-tune fonts, size, and leading, and color the scene to fit your brand. Ideal for music releases, teasers, and social drops, it delivers a moody, retro look that flatters any genre—from lo‑fi to indie and beyond. Upload your audio and lyrics to get a polished, ready‑to‑share video in minutes.