VHS Vibe Lyrics - Vertical

Bring your song to life with a vertical lyric video wrapped in authentic VHS charm. This template pairs centered, easy-to-read lyrics with analog textures—scanlines, tape noise, and subtle blur—for a nostalgic retro feel. Perfect for TikTok, Reels, and Stories, it adapts to the full length of your track. Customize fonts, line breaks, colors, and background media, and add your logo for consistent branding. Whether you’re releasing a single, promoting a snippet, or sharing a chorus, you’ll get a clean, moody look that keeps the words front and center while the vintage character sets the vibe.