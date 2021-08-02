Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wedding Presentation - Event Agency - Original - Poster image

Wedding Presentation - Event Agency

00:38 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 14 videos · 1 image · 16 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Elegant
Circle shape
Wide logo
1.6Kexports
rating
Create an elegant, minimal slideshow that puts your photography front and center. This template blends geometric circles, clean layouts, and smooth transitions to present your story beautifully. Customize colors or switch to a refined black-and-white look. Add headlines, supporting text, and your images across multiple scenes, then wrap with a polished logo and tagline. Ideal for portfolios, event recaps, agencies, and brand promos, it’s easy to tailor with fonts, colors, and media. Deliver a sophisticated presentation that feels modern, calm, and cohesive—ready to export and share.
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Templates
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
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Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
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Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
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YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
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Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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