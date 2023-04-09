Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Yellow Travel Slideshow - Post - Original - Poster image

Yellow Travel Slideshow - Post

00:30 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 60 fps · 7 videos · 16 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Minimal
Sliding panel
Promo
Slide-in
1.2Kexports
rating
Present your story with a clean, modern slideshow built on smooth parallax motion and crisp typography. This minimal design uses cinematic letterbox framing, subtle film grain, and sliding panels to transition effortlessly between scenes. It’s perfect for promos, recaps, or portfolios. Swap images, edit headlines, and fine-tune colors and fonts to match your brand. Responsive aspect ratios keep it looking great for feed posts and widescreen. Create a polished video with dynamic flow and professional finesse—fast.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us