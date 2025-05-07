en
Clean Neon Reveal - Vertical
Created by hushahir
7exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Make your mark with the Clean Neon Reveal, where glowing neon lines and a dynamic animation artfully unveil your brand. Tailor the colors to match your identity and add a personal touch with your logo and tagline. Optimized for any platform, this template delivers a cutting-edge reveal that shines in every presentation, ad, or educational piece.
By hushahir
6s
5
3
11
By Goldenmotion
8s
7
3
15
Introducing the epitome of elegance and dynamism with our Shining Modern Reveal template. Experience a sleek animation where sharp lines and a luminous glass logo converge to make your brand unforgettable. Tailor this high-definition presentation with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, and create a statement piece that's not just a reveal but a revolution in branding.
By Goldenmotion
7s
2
3
9
Catch the eye with sophistication and a sleek design using the Revolving Stylish Reveal. Your logo elements come together from all sides, culminating in a stylish central assemble with a suave rotation. Tailor it with your tagline, fonts, and colors to match your brand's identity. Perfect for a grand reveal, your video will be ready to make its mark as a standalone spectacle or an elegant opener.
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
8
3
14
Illuminate your brand identity with the captivating Luminous Rayburst. Watch as vibrant rays of light burst forth, enveloping your logo in a stunning display of brilliance. With a clean and sleek design, this template accentuates the elegance and professionalism of your brand. As the light rays dance and shimmer, they create a mesmerizing effect that leaves a lasting impression on your audience. Unleash the power of radiant light and showcase your logo in a truly captivating way.
By PixBolt
7s
5
3
8
Step into the realm of sleek aesthetics with Majestic Rays Reveal template designed to elevate your brand. Your logo, etched in chrome, sails across a dreamscape of colors, flanked by mesmerizing rays. The depth of field brings every detail to life, ensuring your tagline resonates deeply with your audience. Ideal for intros or stand-alone visuals, this reveal is a brushed stroke of sophistication.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Introducing your logo with a brilliant neon glow and jaw-dropping sharpness, our Fast Neon Flash template brings an ultra high definition experience to your audience. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors, then watch as a luminous light ray and glittering edges transition to a glossy, original logo reveal. Perfect for anywhere you need a high-impact welcome or farewell.
By themediastock
10s
5
4
8
Circuit Logo Reveal - Vertical is a high-tech opener featuring an abstract representation of a motherboard and stylish electric circuits. Show your business is about ingenuity, innovation and precision. Brand any company video with this unique logo or text animation and help your marketing team release new products, promote new features, do product reviews, testimonials, presentations, and more. Perfect intro video for any tech-related vertical social media content.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
10
Imagine your logo taking on a life of its own with our Glowing Edges Intro. Emerging amidst sparkling edges and bathed in a radiant glow, your brand becomes impossible to ignore. This polished reveal, customizable in color, logo, and tagline, guarantees a premium introduction for your content. Spark excitement and make a glossy, unforgettable impact.
