Click Minimal Reveal
00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.4Kexports
Give your brand a crisp, modern entrance. A guided cursor click triggers a minimal circular burst that builds into a bold, centered logo reveal with a clean tagline. The flat, geometric design stays focused on your mark, while customizable colors and subtle particles add polish. Ideal for intros and outros across platforms, it’s fast, elegant, and easy to brand. Swap in your logo, edit the tagline, match your palette, and you’re ready to go.
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