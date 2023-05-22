Crypto Coin Reveal - Square

Showcase your brand with a striking 3D coin logo animation. Luminous light trails and lens flares surge over a dark, hi‑tech backdrop of code and circuitry as the coin forms, reveals your logo, and adds a clean tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro for crypto, fintech, and technology content. Easily customize colors, fonts, and the coin’s look to match your brand style. Responsive to multiple aspect ratios, this cinematic, futuristic design delivers a premium, polished ident in seconds.