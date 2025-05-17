en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Father's Day Story 1
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by hushahir
9exports
6 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Show the world how much Dad means to you with this heartwarming Father's Day Story template, tailor-made for Instagram Stories. Add your personal touch with images and text, and bring your message to life with fun hats and mustaches. It's an easy way to create a memorable Father's Day that pops on any mobile screen.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By onbothsides
12s
24
7
11
Let love take center stage with our enchanting Valentine's Pop Opener template. Simply add your photo or video, play with vibrant colors, and watch the romance unfold in an eye-catching display. This customizable video is perfect for expressing affection on Instagram Stories, TikTok, and more. Your followers will feel the love with every swipe.
By onbothsides
13s
4
20
16
Craft a visually engaging love story with our versatile Pop Valentine's Story template. With full customization of fonts, colors, and logos, you're free to express your brand's message wrapped in the warmth of affection. This template is a perfect match for brands looking to resonate with their audience through a narrative that's as dynamic as it is endearing.
By onbothsides
9s
7
3
7
Introducing a minimalistic masterpiece, where elegance meets function. Our Valentine Collage template lets your logo take center stage amidst a beautifully crafted collage animation. Customize fonts, colors, and text to harmoniously blend with your brand aesthetics. Whether for a stylish intro or an iconic standalone, this will turn every play into a captivating brand story.
By motionsparrow
12s
24
11
6
Cherish your memories and share the love with our elegant Valentine's Day Photo Collage template. The perfect choice for crafting a Valentine's Day message that will stand out, this template lets you add that personal touch with your logo, tagline, and custom colors. Celebrate the day of love with a stunning video reveal that's designed to captivate and impress.
By sony_vision
15s
4
5
13
A Valentine's day video for Instagram stories. Want to attract customers' attention? Here is the perfect solution on how to make an announcement about an upcoming holiday sale. Use this video with a unique design and tell your customers how much you love and appreciate them in a most stylish way.
By sony_vision
15s
4
4
16
A Valentine's day video for Instagram stories. Want to attract customers' attention? Here is the perfect solution on how to make an announcement about an upcoming holiday sale. Use this video with a unique design and tell your customers how much you love and appreciate them in a most stylish way.
By sony_vision
15s
4
4
9
A Valentine's day video for Instagram stories. Want to attract customers' attention? Here is the perfect solution on how to make an announcement about an upcoming holiday sale. Use this video with a unique design and tell your customers how much you love and appreciate them in a most stylish way.
By sony_vision
15s
4
4
16
A Valentine's day video for Instagram stories. Want to attract customers' attention? Here is the perfect solution on how to make an announcement about an upcoming holiday sale. Use this video with a unique design and tell your customers how much you love and appreciate them in a most stylish way.
Menu
Templates
Solutions