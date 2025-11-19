Try for free
Festive Transition 5

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
0-6s
Portrait
Stinger Transition
Winter
Christmas
Overlay
Transparent
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
More details
Festive Transition 5 - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
13exports
3 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1audio
Step into a holiday wonderland with our Festive Transition template, designed impeccably for your vertical storytelling. Melt your audience's hearts with festive 3D Christmas elements and seamless snow-melting visuals. A versatile treasure for intros, promos, or social media flair that will blend superbly as you craft your seasonal narrative. Customize the colors and spread cheer in every swipe!
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Halloween Mystery Transition 6 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Transition 6
Edit
By hushahir
1s
1
1
7
Elevate your video projects with an eerie twist using our Halloween Mystery Transition. Perfect for social media content on Instagram Stories or TikTok, these vertical visuals feature glowing pumpkins, spooky skulls, and creepy eyeballs. Easily adapt the colors to match your brand and create a consistently themed experience across all mobile-first platforms. Engage your audience with a mysteriously festive touch!
Halloween Mystery Transition 5 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Transition 5
Edit
By hushahir
1s
1
1
7
Elevate your video projects with an eerie twist using our Halloween Mystery Transition. Perfect for social media content on Instagram Stories or TikTok, these vertical visuals feature glowing pumpkins, spooky skulls, and creepy eyeballs. Easily adapt the colors to match your brand and create a consistently themed experience across all mobile-first platforms. Engage your audience with a mysteriously festive touch!
Halloween Mystery Transition 4 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Transition 4
Edit
By hushahir
1s
2
1
8
Elevate your video projects with an eerie twist using our Halloween Mystery Transition. Perfect for social media content on Instagram Stories or TikTok, these vertical visuals feature glowing pumpkins, spooky skulls, and creepy eyeballs. Easily adapt the colors to match your brand and create a consistently themed experience across all mobile-first platforms. Engage your audience with a mysteriously festive touch!
Halloween Mystery Transition 3 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Transition 3
Edit
By hushahir
1s
2
1
8
Elevate your video projects with an eerie twist using our Halloween Mystery Transition. Perfect for social media content on Instagram Stories or TikTok, these vertical visuals feature glowing pumpkins, spooky skulls, and creepy eyeballs. Easily adapt the colors to match your brand and create a consistently themed experience across all mobile-first platforms. Engage your audience with a mysteriously festive touch!
Halloween Mystery Transition 2 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Transition 2
Edit
By hushahir
1s
2
1
8
Elevate your video projects with an eerie twist using our Halloween Mystery Transition. Perfect for social media content on Instagram Stories or TikTok, these vertical visuals feature glowing pumpkins, spooky skulls, and creepy eyeballs. Easily adapt the colors to match your brand and create a consistently themed experience across all mobile-first platforms. Engage your audience with a mysteriously festive touch!
Halloween Mystery Transition 1 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Transition 1
Edit
By hushahir
1s
2
1
8
Elevate your video projects with an eerie twist using our Halloween Mystery Transition. Perfect for social media content on Instagram Stories or TikTok, these vertical visuals feature glowing pumpkins, spooky skulls, and creepy eyeballs. Easily adapt the colors to match your brand and create a consistently themed experience across all mobile-first platforms. Engage your audience with a mysteriously festive touch!
Grunge Stinger Transition - Vertical Original theme video
Grunge Stinger Transition - Vertical
Edit
By Dima_MD
4s
7
2
8
Elevate your content with our Grunge Stinger Transition template. Seamlessly transition between scenes with a dynamic torn grungy stringer animation that brings a unique style to your videos. Whether you're a gamer, content creator, or live event host, this multipurpose stinger transition overlay adds a professional touch to your production. Customize it with your logo and colors to align with your brand. Create captivating videos that keep your audience engaged and excited for what's coming next.
Christmas Joyful Transition 1 Original theme video
Christmas Joyful Transition 1
Edit
By hushahir
2s
2
1
5
Spread the joy of the holiday season with our Christmas Joyful Transition, perfect for enhancing your content with a festive flair. This template offers seamless transitions that infuse your projects with the warmth and cheer of Christmas, ideal for multipurpose use. Simply customize the colors to match your brand or theme and integrate these graphics into your video editing process for that extra holiday sparkle.
