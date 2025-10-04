Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Halloween Mystery Story 3

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Portrait
6-15s
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Shape
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Halloween Mystery Story 3 - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
11exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (5)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Halloween Mystery Story 5 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Story 5
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
15
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Halloween Mystery Story 4 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Story 4
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
6
14
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Halloween Mystery Story 3 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Story 3
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
14
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Halloween Mystery Story 2 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Story 2
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
13
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Halloween Mystery Story 1 Original theme video
Halloween Mystery Story 1
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
5
14
Create spooky vibes for your social media with our Halloween Mystery Story template. Perfect for promotions, events, and Halloween campaigns, this pack features eerie pumpkins, floating ghosts, and grinning skulls set against bold typography. Customize the text, fonts, and colors in just a few clicks to make every Instagram Story or ad stand out with haunting style.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us