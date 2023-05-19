Neon Lights Reveal - Post
00:10 · 1080p (1080x1350) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
84exports
Give your brand a bold entrance with a neon lightbox logo reveal. A glowing rounded frame, sweeping light trails, lens flares and delicate sparkles draw focus to your mark, while an optional tagline writes in beneath. This 3D glow-driven look is perfect for intros and outros across social and video platforms. Easily customize colors and typography to match your identity and deliver a modern, high-contrast aesthetic that pops on dark backgrounds.
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