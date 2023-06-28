Neon Social Media Lower Thirds

Level up your content with neon glitch lower thirds built for social handles and calls-to-action. This transparent overlay features a luminous pill bar, a platform icon, and two editable text lines. Pick from popular social icons, fine-tune fonts, and dial in vibrant colors for the bar, glitch accents, and particles. The dynamic glitch reveal grabs attention, while the clean minimal layout keeps your message readable. Perfect for creators, streamers, and brands who want eye-catching follow or subscribe prompts without blocking the scene.