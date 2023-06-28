Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Social Media Lower Thirds - Original - Poster image

Neon Social Media Lower Thirds

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Glitch
Username bar
Glitch effects
Social icons
960exports
rating
Level up your content with neon glitch lower thirds built for social handles and calls-to-action. This transparent overlay features a luminous pill bar, a platform icon, and two editable text lines. Pick from popular social icons, fine-tune fonts, and dial in vibrant colors for the bar, glitch accents, and particles. The dynamic glitch reveal grabs attention, while the clean minimal layout keeps your message readable. Perfect for creators, streamers, and brands who want eye-catching follow or subscribe prompts without blocking the scene.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us