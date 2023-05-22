Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Synthwave Reveal - Original - Poster image

Neon Synthwave Reveal

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Synthwave
Intro
Glow
3D motion graphics
2.5Kexports
rating
Bring your brand into a neon, retro‑futuristic world with this synthwave logo reveal. A glowing horizon sun, 3D city skyline and low‑poly valley guide the eye toward your mark, while lens flares, sparkly particles and tasteful glitch add impact. Built in 3D with bold neon color and energetic pacing, it’s ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize your logo and text, fine‑tune colors, and render a striking ident that channels the iconic 80s outrun vibe.
Available formats:
16:9
1:1
4:5
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us