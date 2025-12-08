Try for free
Partnership Festive Shine Intro

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Vacation
Tree
Camera
Christmas
Holidays
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Partnership Festive Shine Intro - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
10exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Partnership Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logos, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Festive Shine Intro Original theme video
Festive Shine Intro
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
New Year Ornament Glow Original theme video
New Year Ornament Glow
Edit
By MotionBank21
7s
7
3
15
Step into the holiday spirit with our New Year Ornament Glow template. Twinkling lights and gleaming ornaments paint a joyful festive tableau, culminating in the dramatic reveal of your logo. Tailor every aspect, from tagline to color scheme, and share a seasonal message that sparkles with cheer. Perfect for holiday promos or greeting, let your brand shine bright in the warmth of the season's magic.
Christmas Tree Delight Originall theme video
Christmas Tree Delight
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
3
15
Introducing a magical way to showcase your brand with our Christmas Tree Delight template! This captivating experience is perfect for YouTube intros, Facebook videos, and more. This holiday-inspired reveal will enchant your audience with festive flair, making it ideal for promotions or celebratory messages. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that sparkles with seasonal spirit.
Snowy Christmas reveal Day theme video
Snowy Christmas reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
15s
5
3
20
Embrace the magic of the holidays with a Snowy Christmas reveal. Your brand appears amidst a serene winter scene, with gently falling snowflakes and the warm glow of the season. Perfect for heartfelt greetings or festive promotions, this customizable template lets your logo and message shine through the charm of a snow-kissed Christmas. Share the beauty and joy of the season with your audience!
Christmas Tree Opener Original theme video
Christmas Tree Opener
Edit
By onbothsides
10s
6
5
16
Embrace the joy and nostalgia of the holidays with our Christmas Tree Opener template. Heartwarming and delightful, it turns your message into a holiday spectacle, featuring a beautifully animated tree that sparkles with yuletide delight. With easy-to-customize fonts, colors, and text, you can craft a video reveal that's uniquely yours. Share the magic of the season and captivate your audience!
Christmas Collage Original theme video
Christmas Collage
Edit
By onbothsides
10s
5
3
10
Step into a winter wonderland with our Christmas Collage template that brings the holiday spirit to your brand. Featuring magical collage designs such as a star, gift box, and Christmas bauble, this template allows you to unveil your logo with a festive touch. Customize the fonts and colors to match your brand's warmth and spread cheer with a video ready to captivate your audience on any display.
Festive Shine Intro - Square Original theme video
Festive Shine Intro - Square
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
Festive Shine Intro - Post Original theme video
Festive Shine Intro - Post
Edit
By hushahir
6s
2
4
8
Spread the holiday cheer with our enchanting Festive Shine Intro template. Witness as luminous particle trails dance over a shimmering golden Christmas tree, culminating in a festive explosion of fireworks that unveils your brand. Tailor with your logo, festive messages, and choice of colors for a memorable greeting that embodies the spirit of the season. Perfect for social media or a company holiday greeting!
