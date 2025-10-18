Menu
Partnership Halloween Retro Reveal
Created by hushahir
9exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Step into the spotlight with our dramatic Partnership Halloween Retro Reveal template. Watch in suspense as the title descends and morphs into a dynamic liquid effect, while glowing pumpkin eyes foreshadow your logo's grand entrance. Perfect for any content looking to establish a bold memorable opening or closing. Just insert your logos, tagline, and text into our easy to customize animation, set in evocative colors and fonts, and create that wonder.
Best of hushahir
By Skvifi
11s
8
5
13
Trick or treat! Seize the potential of holiday sales with a Halloween promo video that will draw the attention to your special deals. Import your logo, apply your branding and have your special holiday discount video done in minutes. Try for free!
By hushahir
6s
2
3
11
Step into a shadowy realm with our Halloween Spooky Reveal template, where a mysterious pumpkin spins, summoning a bat that swoops in to unveil your brand in a blaze of glory. This thrilling video captures your audience's attention, ideal for those wishing to add a touch of the supernatural to their content. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, creating an unforgettable experience for your viewers.
By minimax
11s
5
3
6
The greeting modern Halloween template. Vintage cartoon style, paper texture, grain and parallax effects. Animated toys: pumpkins, candies, bats, spiders. Drawing logo with scribble effect, shining halo. Funny vibe. Seamless ripping paper transition with green screen for easy integration in footages.
By Yakovlev
10s
6
4
8
Bewitch your audience with an opener that encapsulates the essence of Halloween. A camera journey through spectral trees and flickering candlelight culminates with your logo and text materializing on a moonlit stage. This Halloween Opener template sets the stage for unforgettable Halloween promotions or event intros, ensuring your brand's ghostly presence lingers in the mind's eye.
