Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal - Post
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Spooktacular your audience with a 3D ghost sweeping by in our dramatic Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal. The perfect fright-night touch for your promotions or events, this template features the eerie flight leading to a stunning monochrome pumpkin harboring your brand. Customize your ghostly adventure with your logos, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors, crafting a hauntingly effective video.
Available formats
Pack (2)
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Spooktacular your audience with a 3D ghost sweeping by in our dramatic Haunted Halloween Reveal. The perfect fright-night touch for your promotions or events, this template features the eerie flight leading to a stunning monochrome pumpkin harboring your brand. Customize your ghostly adventure with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors, crafting a hauntingly effective video.
Spooktacular your audience with a 3D ghost sweeping by in our dramatic Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal. The perfect fright-night touch for your promotions or events, this template features the eerie flight leading to a stunning monochrome pumpkin harboring your brand. Customize your ghostly adventure with your logos, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors, crafting a hauntingly effective video.