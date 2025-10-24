Try for free
Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal - Post

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
Post
6-15s
Night
Halloween
Scary
Holidays
Dark
Particles
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal - Post - Original - Poster image
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
7exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Spooktacular your audience with a 3D ghost sweeping by in our dramatic Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal. The perfect fright-night touch for your promotions or events, this template features the eerie flight leading to a stunning monochrome pumpkin harboring your brand. Customize your ghostly adventure with your logos, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors, crafting a hauntingly effective video.
Available formats
16:9
1:1
4:5
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Pack (2)
