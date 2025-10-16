Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal
Created by hushahir
8exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
1text
1font
1audio
Spooktacular your audience with a 3D ghost sweeping by in our dramatic Partnership Haunted Halloween Reveal. The perfect fright-night touch for your promotions or events, this template features the eerie flight leading to a stunning monochrome pumpkin harboring your brand. Customize your ghostly adventure with your logo, tagline, preferred fonts, and colors, crafting a hauntingly effective video.
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
By Besed
9s
1
4
8
Revolutionize how QR codes are perceived with our riveting Quick QR Code template. Optimized for any display, this template transforms a plain QR code into a design spectacle. Perfect for advertising or educational videos, it offers easy customization of logos, text, fonts, and colors. Integrate it effortlessly into your next video production and give your audience a reason to scan with intrigue.
By Besed
7s
1
5
4
Revolutionize how QR codes are perceived with our riveting Quick QR Code template. Optimized for any display, this template transforms a plain QR code into a design spectacle. Perfect for advertising or educational videos, it offers easy customization of logos, text, fonts, and colors. Integrate it effortlessly into your next video production and give your audience a reason to scan with intrigue.
By Besed
7s
1
4
7
Revolutionize how QR codes are perceived with our riveting Quick QR Code template. Optimized for any display, this template transforms a plain QR code into a design spectacle. Perfect for advertising or educational videos, it offers easy customization of logos, text, fonts, and colors. Integrate it effortlessly into your next video production and give your audience a reason to scan with intrigue.
By Besed
6s
1
4
6
Revolutionize how QR codes are perceived with our riveting Quick QR Code template. Optimized for any display, this template transforms a plain QR code into a design spectacle. Perfect for advertising or educational videos, it offers easy customization of logos, text, fonts, and colors. Integrate it effortlessly into your next video production and give your audience a reason to scan with intrigue.
By Besed
7s
1
3
3
Revolutionize how QR codes are perceived with our riveting Quick QR Code template. Optimized for any display, this template transforms a plain QR code into a design spectacle. Perfect for advertising or educational videos, it offers easy customization of logos, text, fonts, and colors. Integrate it effortlessly into your next video production and give your audience a reason to scan with intrigue.
By Besed
6s
1
3
4
Revolutionize how QR codes are perceived with our riveting Quick QR Code template. Optimized for any display, this template transforms a plain QR code into a design spectacle. Perfect for advertising or educational videos, it offers easy customization of logos, text, fonts, and colors. Integrate it effortlessly into your next video production and give your audience a reason to scan with intrigue.
By Besed
6s
1
3
4
Revolutionize how QR codes are perceived with our riveting Quick QR Code template. Optimized for any display, this template transforms a plain QR code into a design spectacle. Perfect for advertising or educational videos, it offers easy customization of logos, text, fonts, and colors. Integrate it effortlessly into your next video production and give your audience a reason to scan with intrigue.
By Besed
6s
1
4
4
Revolutionize how QR codes are perceived with our riveting Quick QR Code template. Optimized for any display, this template transforms a plain QR code into a design spectacle. Perfect for advertising or educational videos, it offers easy customization of logos, text, fonts, and colors. Integrate it effortlessly into your next video production and give your audience a reason to scan with intrigue.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help