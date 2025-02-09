en
Ramadan Greeting 2

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
6-15s
Landscape
Night
Holidays
Flare
Particles
Light
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Full HD
Religious Institutions
More details
Ramadan Greeting 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
hushahir profile image
Created by hushahir
11exports
7 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Create a harmonious greeting for the holy month of Ramadan with our elegant Ramadan Greeting template. The animation features glowing lanterns accompanied by shimmering particles, setting a tranquil and spiritual mood. Customize your message with different fonts and colors to match the solemnity of the occasion. This ready-to-publish video is sure to inspire and connect.
Edit
Similar templates
Best of hushahir
Ramadan Greeting 1 Original theme video
Ramadan Greeting 1
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
4
10
Ramadan Greeting 4 Original theme video
Ramadan Greeting 4
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
3
11
Ramadan Greeting 3 Original theme video
Ramadan Greeting 3
Edit
By hushahir
6s
1
3
10
Holiday Greetings Original theme video
Holiday Greetings
Edit
By themediastock
10s
8
3
10
Step into the holiday shine with the Holiday Greetings template that spells out your message in beautiful reflective text against a play of magical particles. The customizable elements such as video, images, and colors allow you to convey your greetings in a festive spectacle.
Ramadan Greeting Reveal Original theme video
Ramadan Greeting Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
6s
3
3
9
Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with our serene and beautiful Ramadan Greeting Reveal. Featuring radiant lanterns and an open Quran resting on a delicate star platform, all brought to life with a subtle mandala pattern, this template offers a moving tribute for the holy month. Tailor it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a ready-to-publish video that resonates with reverence and grace.
Magical Particles Original theme video
Magical Particles
Edit
By milinkovic
14s
6
2
3
Discover the alchemy of animation with Magical Particles, as it unveils your logo through a mystical array of lights. This template isn't just a reveal; it's an entrancing tale for intros, trailers, or any other project you wish to adorn. Customizable colors and logo integration allow you to personalize the enchantment, ensuring an unforgettable experience.
Nativity Christmas Original theme video
Nativity Christmas
Edit
By TippyTop
10s
6
3
15
Create a memorable Christmas greeting with a touch of tradition using this Nativity Christmas Reveal. Designed to captivate and engage, it unfolds the cherished holiday narrative while showcasing your customized tagline and logo. Edit with ease to reflect your personal or brand's holiday spirit, making it ideal for holiday events, messages, or digital keepsakes that highlight the season's joy.
Christmas Tree Delight Originall theme video
Christmas Tree Delight
Edit
By MissMotion
15s
6
3
15
Introducing a magical way to showcase your brand with our Christmas Tree Delight template! This captivating experience is perfect for YouTube intros, Facebook videos, and more. This holiday-inspired reveal will enchant your audience with festive flair, making it ideal for promotions or celebratory messages. Customize it with your logo, tagline, and brand colors to create a video that sparkles with seasonal spirit.
