Retro Synthwave Reveal - Post

Light up your brand with a neon-drenched synthwave logo reveal. A retro outrun grid, silhouetted mountains and a glowing triangular frame set the stage as electricity surges and your mark lands center-stage. Perfect for intros and outros, this design blends 80s nostalgia with modern shine. Easily swap your logo, add a tagline, and fine‑tune neon colors, lightning hues and lens flare to match your palette. Fast, punchy and unforgettable—ideal for music, gaming, tech and creator channels seeking a high‑impact identity sting.