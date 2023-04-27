Romantic Vintage Reveal

Give your brand a warm, romantic glow with a vintage‑inspired logo reveal. Two heart halves meet, a couple silhouette appears within layered shapes, and sunburst rays bloom behind a central heart that carries your logo. Soft pastel gradients, brush textures, and subtle sparkles add charm, while a typewriter‑style slogan completes the scene. Ideal for intros, outros, weddings, Valentine’s content, and love‑themed brands, this template blends 3D motion graphics with playful illustration for a dreamy, nostalgic finish.