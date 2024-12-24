en
Modern Story 1

Templates
/
Youtuber
Portrait
6-15s
Social
Modern
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Modern Story 1 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
iamkoltunov profile image
Created by iamkoltunov
10exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1video
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Create vertical content that stands tall in the digital space. This multipurpose Modern Story template revamps your promos and stories with full control over images, videos, and text elements. Express yourself or your brand with fully editable colors and fonts, ensuring your media climbs above the rest in a portrait of innovation.
Similar templates
Best of iamkoltunov
Modern Vertical Story Promo 2 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 2
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
4
8
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 3 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 3
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
8
11
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 6 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 6
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
4
11
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 5 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 5
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
5
9
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 4 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 4
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
4
10
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Modern Vertical Story Promo 1 Original theme video
Modern Vertical Story Promo 1
Edit
By Atamotion
10s
1
6
13
Vertical Promo is a modern and versatile, creatively animated Instagram Story, set to impress and dazzle your viewers!
Story Sale Promo 3 - Vertical Original theme video
Story Sale Promo 3 - Vertical
Edit
By zevs
10s
1
4
14
Story Sale Promo 3 - Vertical is a great template with a modern design. The template contains 1 image placeholders and 2 text placeholders.
Stylish Showcase Original theme video
Stylish Showcase
Edit
By starlight_motion
12s
27
36
13
Create a captivating visual journey with our Stylish Showcase template. Showcase your images, videos, and text in a modern and sleek slideshow video. Whether it's for a presentation, a photo gallery, or a marketing campaign, this multipurpose template provides a professional and visually appealing experience tailored for mobile viewers. Customize it with your logo, images, and text, and choose from a variety of fonts and colors to personalize the look. Get ready to publish a stunning video that engages your audience and tells your story.
