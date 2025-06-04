Try for free
Cinematic War Tales

Templates
/
Slideshow
30-60s
Landscape
Explosion
Fire
Smoke
Paper
Cinematic
Full HD
Education
Arts & Culture
Tourism & Travel
More details
War Intro - Original - Poster image
igorilla profile image
Created by igorilla
13exports
41 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
15videos
9texts
2fonts
1audio
Let the power of history leap from the screen with Cinematic War Tales, a slideshow template invoking the raw emotion of military and historical narratives. The cinematic landscape, accentuated by vivid explosions and fluid animation, will elevate your content to a documentary-worthy spectacle. With the freedom to infuse your images, videos, and brand colors.
Edit
Broken Glass Epic Trailer Original theme video
Broken Glass Epic Trailer
Edit
By motionsparrow
41s
21
11
7
Step into the realm of visual storytelling with our Broken Glass Epic Trailer. This template adds a dramatic flair to your presentations, drawing viewers into a mosaic of your memories or product features. Editable layers for your images, videos, and logo make it ideal for crafting an impactful narrative that’s ready to captivate audiences on widescreen displays.
Ink Drops Slideshow Original theme video
Ink Drops Slideshow
Edit
By MotionBank21
53s
24
16
18
Immerse your audience in a visual storytelling experience with our Ink Drops Slideshow template. Elegant ink drops flow smoothly to transition between your images and text, creating a professional and artistic presentation. This template is ideal for creative projects, stylish portfolios, or stunning marketing campaigns, allowing you to tailor fonts, colors, and content seamlessly for a mesmerizing final product that's ready to publish.
3D Book Slideshow Opener Original theme video
3D Book Slideshow Opener
Edit
By Harchenko
55s
27
30
15
3D Book Slideshow Opener is a unique, fairy tale template reminiscent of the opening of The Princess Bride. The magical graphics and animations will keep your slideshow exciting and surprising. Choose various book covers and backgrounds and create your own never-ending story.
Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired - Horizontal Video Theme theme video
Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired - Horizontal
Edit
By Harchenko
30s
29
17
18
Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired is a high quality template that's been stylishly designed and creatively animated with eye-catching overlays, dynamic text animations and trendy transitioning effects. Customize with your content and make it on-brand using custom fonts, colored particle effects and a logo or text outro. Connect better with your audience with a presentation that's as unique as your content.
Thriller Opener 2 Original theme video
Thriller Opener 2
Edit
By igorilla
49s
1
16
12
Set the stage for suspense with this enthralling Thriller Opener template, perfect for crafting tales of intrigue and mystery. Journey through a dimly lit archival space, uncovering layers of storyline stitched together with every slide. Personalize this moody, engaging video by adding images, videos, and text that evoke the full spectrum of suspense.
Thriller Opener 1 Original theme video
Thriller Opener 1
Edit
By igorilla
48s
1
18
14
Set the stage for suspense with this enthralling Thriller Opener template, perfect for crafting tales of intrigue and mystery. Journey through a dimly lit archival space, uncovering layers of storyline stitched together with every slide. Personalize this moody, engaging video by adding images, videos, and text that evoke the full spectrum of suspense.
Drawing Memories 3 Original theme video
Drawing Memories 3
Edit
By igorilla
46s
21
7
3
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
Drawing Memories 2 Original theme video
Drawing Memories 2
Edit
By igorilla
35s
21
6
2
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
