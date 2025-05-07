en
Drawing Memories 1

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
30-60s
2K
Landscape
History
Hand
Frame
Paint
Camera
Draw
Paper
Holidays
More details
Drawing Memories 1 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:41
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
igorilla profile image
Created by igorilla
7exports
42 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
24fps
4videos
2texts
1font
1audio
Bring to life a sentimental journey with the Drawing Memories template. Your photos evolve from sketches to reality, captured in the cozy glow of a Super 8 film. Ideal for diverse uses, from marketing campaigns to intimate photo galleries, this slideshow is fully customizable to resonate with your audience. Relive and share cherished moments with a video that's ready to move hearts and minds.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Beyond the Cover Original theme video
Beyond the Cover
Edit
By S_WorX
30s
21
19
10
Dive into the essence of your book with our enthralling video promo. As the narrative of your thriller novel unfolds, entice your audience with a cinematic journey. This Beyond the Cover template lets you add your unique touch with custom images, text, and more, creating that much needed buzz for your latest masterpiece. Engage your readers with a visual appetizer they cannot resist.
Through Photos Slideshow Original theme video
Through Photos Slideshow
Edit
By vivace_studio
30s
5
14
13
Slow and cinematically animated template with picture frames and a page-turning effect that stylishly combine to reveal your media.
Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired - Horizontal Video Theme theme video
Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired - Horizontal
Edit
By Harchenko
30s
29
17
18
Slideshow - Cinematic Inspired is a high quality template that's been stylishly designed and creatively animated with eye-catching overlays, dynamic text animations and trendy transitioning effects. Customize with your content and make it on-brand using custom fonts, colored particle effects and a logo or text outro. Connect better with your audience with a presentation that's as unique as your content.
The Inspiration - Photo Slideshow - Horizontal Original theme video
The Inspiration - Photo Slideshow - Horizontal
Edit
By Mr_Free
30s
26
16
12
The Inspiration - Photo Slideshow is a stylish and artistic template with a visually appealing design, smooth text animations, soft light leaks and elegantly animated brush stroke transitioning effects. This template features 4 image/video placeholders 4 editable text layers and a logo or text outro. A spectacular way to display your photos of family, friends, weddings, wildlife, birthdays, fashion, sports, vacations and holiday photos. Create your next luxurious and vintage looking slideshow with this fantastic AE template. Available in 2K.
Winter Wonderland Original theme video
Winter Wonderland
Edit
By S_WorX
42s
22
15
9
Elevate your project with our Winter Wonderland template. Create a stunning winter-themed slideshow that captures the magic and wonder of the season. This multipurpose video is perfect for promoting events, showcasing products, or telling captivating stories. With customizable text, fonts, and colors, you can personalize the video to align with your branding and message. Get ready to publish a professionally designed video that engages your audience and sets you apart from the competition.
The Clouds Titles Default theme video
The Clouds Titles
Edit
By MotionBox
43s
2
8
4
The Clouds Titles is a majestically animated template with beautifully looking text animations that emerge from the clouds. A stylish introduction to your films, movies, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, promotions and upcoming event videos. Impress your audience with this slow and cinematically animated template.
Crumble Paper Tales Original theme video
Crumble Paper Tales
Edit
By themediastock
45s
2
31
19
Craft your tale with the texture of paper and the excitement of stop-motion in our Crumble Paper Tales slideshow template. Perfect for storytelling that combines a modern message with a retro school vibe. Add your images, texts, logo, and more to unfold your narrative on crumbled papers, giving your viewers an engaging and memorable visual experience.
Silent Nightmares Titles Original theme video
Silent Nightmares Titles
Edit
By S_WorX
46s
1
16
5
Create a visual narrative that's as chilling as a ghostly whisper with this Silent Nightmares Titles template. Engulf your audience in a world of horror with eerie music and gripping animation, perfect for a Halloween bash or horror film promo. Personalize your horrific journey with custom text, images, and colors that will leave viewers with goosebumps and a story they won't forget.
