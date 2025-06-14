Menu
Street Stories 2
Created by igorilla
7exports
15 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
2videos
9texts
2fonts
1audio
Dive into a world where street art meets digital design with the Street Stories template. This gritty animation captures the pulse of the urban scene. With rippling transitions and concrete visuals, your message won't just be seen; it'll be felt. Personalize with your own text, images, and colors to unleash a powerful spectacle on social media.
Similar templates
By onbothsides
14s
4
10
25
Transform your digital presence with an organic touch! The Textured Paper Slideshow template reveals your logo from a twisted labyrinth of textured paper, symbolizing a journey from chaos to clarity. This is perfect for mobile viewers, allowing for direct engagement on social platforms like Instagram Stories and TikTok. Customize with your own logo, text, and unique color palette to create a video that unveils your brand in a memorable way.
By creative_atom
9s
4
5
7
Transform your content into a vertical visual feast with this Urban Paper Story template. Dive into modern influences and artistic animations, perfect for grabbing attention on social feeds. Fully customizable, from logos to fonts, your story or presentation will resonate with the mobile-focused audience. Create a spellbinding experience that showcases your urban vibe and fashion-forward thinking.
By creative_atom
9s
4
5
7
By creative_atom
9s
4
6
7
By creative_atom
9s
4
3
5
By creative_atom
9s
4
7
7
By creative_atom
9s
4
5
6
