Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us

Urban Vibe Slideshow

Templates
/
Slideshow
30-60s
Landscape
Television
Urban
Stomp
Distortion
Grid
Full HD
Music
Gaming
More details
Urban Vibe Slideshow - Original - Poster image
igorilla profile image
Created by igorilla
9exports
32 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
14videos
6texts
2fonts
1audio
Hit the scene with your story using our Urban Vibe Slideshow, a slideshow template that brings a punch to your content. Perfect for YouTube, sports promos, and fashion showcases, this dynamic template lets you mix images, videos, and text with rhythmic beats for that irresistible urban vibe. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and create a finished product that thrives on action.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of igorilla
Stylish Slide Stunner Original theme video
Stylish Slide Stunner
Edit
By grstudio
34s
21
30
12
Create a visual narrative that engages and energizes with the Stylish Slide Stunner template. It’s tailored for those who want to blend images with videos in a seamless fashion, invigorated by snappy transitions and chic text animations. Whether it's for a portfolio or a vacation recap, your custom touches on fonts and colors make it standout.
Funky Slideshow Original theme video
Funky Slideshow
Edit
By paramall
39s
21
29
17
Step into the spotlight with an animated masterpiece crafted by the Funky Slideshow template. Whether it's a funky corporate slideshow or an energetic sport promo, your content will sizzle with style. Import your logo, images, and videos, and personalize your text, colors, and fonts to design a customizable, ready-to-publish video that makes your brand pulse to the rhythm of the modern digital age.
Urban Frame Story Original theme video
Urban Frame Story
Edit
By grstudio
33s
21
22
12
Craft a visual narrative as dynamic as the city with our Urban Frame Story slideshow. Punctuated with bold animations and an energizing rhythm, it's designed to captivate from the first frame. Customize unique media and text spots to reveal your content in widescreen glory. Ideal for trendy presentations, marketing vitality, or as a vibrant opener to your larger story.
Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Opener
Edit
By MotionPro
39s
21
47
10
Dynamic Opener is an incredible and highly emotional project that will help you advertise your business most effectively, whether it be a gym or any other sports section. The design is modern in style with a light interference effect. Bright and eye-catching animation will remain in the memory of your audience for a long time. For ease of management, there are 12 placeholders for your media, 33 placeholders for your text, and 1 placeholder for your logo. Just insert your media, edit text, change color and you're done.
Street Style Opener Original theme video
Street Style Opener
Edit
By bvp_pix
50s
21
35
11
Unveil a professional slideshow masterpiece with the Street Style Opener template. Swap placeholders with your media and craft each frame with the text that speaks volumes. Customize the color palette to match your brand, or set the mood for your educational content. Ideal for impactful presentations, it invites your audience into a world shaped by your vision.
Urban Glitch Opener Original theme video
Urban Glitch Opener
Edit
By MotionPro
48s
21
23
10
Urban Glitch Opener is a modern cool project, which features an original design and dynamically animated overlay with modern text animations and trendy transitions. The cool-looking glitching effects will emphasize your photos and videos without distracting your viewer's attention from the essential information. This template can create unforgettable intro presentations, slideshows, promotions, and event videos.
Catchy Promo Original theme video
Catchy Promo
Edit
By themediastock
30s
25
53
56
This video template is fast and stylish and can fit any multipurpose project.
Stylish Hip Hop Opener Original theme video
Stylish Hip Hop Opener
Edit
By grstudio
32s
21
25
18
Boost your presentations and promotions with a dash of urban pizzazz using Stylish Hip Hop Opener. Your slides will dance across the screen, thanks to lively text animations and chic transitioning. Every image, video, and word you include transforms your message into a compelling story. Ready-to-publish and ripe for tailoring, this template is your secret weapon for visual storytelling.
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Solutions
Intro Maker
Logo Animation
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Slideshow Maker
Mockup Generator
Promo Videos
Outro Maker
Motion Graphics
Stream Overlays
Music Video Maker
Pricing
Resources
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Design Community
Champion Authors
Sell Your Templates
Affiliate Program
Help
About Us
Contact Us