Urban Vibe Slideshow
Created by igorilla
9exports
32 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
14videos
6texts
2fonts
1audio
Hit the scene with your story using our Urban Vibe Slideshow, a slideshow template that brings a punch to your content. Perfect for YouTube, sports promos, and fashion showcases, this dynamic template lets you mix images, videos, and text with rhythmic beats for that irresistible urban vibe. Customize fonts and colors to match your brand and create a finished product that thrives on action.
Best of igorilla
By grstudio
34s
21
30
12
Create a visual narrative that engages and energizes with the Stylish Slide Stunner template. It’s tailored for those who want to blend images with videos in a seamless fashion, invigorated by snappy transitions and chic text animations. Whether it's for a portfolio or a vacation recap, your custom touches on fonts and colors make it standout.
By paramall
39s
21
29
17
Step into the spotlight with an animated masterpiece crafted by the Funky Slideshow template. Whether it's a funky corporate slideshow or an energetic sport promo, your content will sizzle with style. Import your logo, images, and videos, and personalize your text, colors, and fonts to design a customizable, ready-to-publish video that makes your brand pulse to the rhythm of the modern digital age.
By grstudio
33s
21
22
12
Craft a visual narrative as dynamic as the city with our Urban Frame Story slideshow. Punctuated with bold animations and an energizing rhythm, it's designed to captivate from the first frame. Customize unique media and text spots to reveal your content in widescreen glory. Ideal for trendy presentations, marketing vitality, or as a vibrant opener to your larger story.
By MotionPro
39s
21
47
10
Dynamic Opener is an incredible and highly emotional project that will help you advertise your business most effectively, whether it be a gym or any other sports section. The design is modern in style with a light interference effect. Bright and eye-catching animation will remain in the memory of your audience for a long time. For ease of management, there are 12 placeholders for your media, 33 placeholders for your text, and 1 placeholder for your logo. Just insert your media, edit text, change color and you're done.
By bvp_pix
50s
21
35
11
Unveil a professional slideshow masterpiece with the Street Style Opener template. Swap placeholders with your media and craft each frame with the text that speaks volumes. Customize the color palette to match your brand, or set the mood for your educational content. Ideal for impactful presentations, it invites your audience into a world shaped by your vision.
By MotionPro
48s
21
23
10
Urban Glitch Opener is a modern cool project, which features an original design and dynamically animated overlay with modern text animations and trendy transitions. The cool-looking glitching effects will emphasize your photos and videos without distracting your viewer's attention from the essential information. This template can create unforgettable intro presentations, slideshows, promotions, and event videos.
By themediastock
30s
25
53
56
This video template is fast and stylish and can fit any multipurpose project.
By grstudio
32s
21
25
18
Boost your presentations and promotions with a dash of urban pizzazz using Stylish Hip Hop Opener. Your slides will dance across the screen, thanks to lively text animations and chic transitioning. Every image, video, and word you include transforms your message into a compelling story. Ready-to-publish and ripe for tailoring, this template is your secret weapon for visual storytelling.
