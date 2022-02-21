Cinematic 3D Chains - Vertical

Unleash a powerful brand moment with a cinematic 3D chain reveal. Metal chains swirl, tangle, and assemble into a circular frame to spotlight your logo against a dark, industrial backdrop. The motion is smooth yet intense, ideal for intros, outros, and quick stings. Customize chain, logo, and background colors, plus texture and tagline, to match your identity. This high-impact logo animation blends industrial grit with a luminous glow for unforgettable presence across channels.