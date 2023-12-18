Retro Lyrics Maker

Create a retro 80s lyric video with a glowing synthwave console. This 3D design features a neon perspective grid, dot‑matrix lyric display, and audio‑reactive equalizer bars for immersive music visualization. Add your song, import subtitles for timed lyrics, and personalize artist/title fields and logo. Tweak colors, fonts, and line breaks to match your style. Perfect for music releases, channel uploads, and visuals that feel nostalgic yet modern. Deliver a polished, on‑brand lyric video your listeners will love.