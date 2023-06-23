3D Search Reveal

Showcase your brand with a clean 3D search-inspired logo reveal. This minimalist template features a central search bar, stacked UI panels for momentum, and a glossy extruded logo with subtle ripple accents. It’s ideal for website promos, channel intros, and outros. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors, and fine‑tune the reflective look to match your identity. The smooth, fluid motion and centered layout keep your brand front and center, while the call‑to‑action button reinforces conversion. Create a polished, modern opener that feels fast, focused, and unmistakably professional.