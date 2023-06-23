Youtube intro for cooking channel
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3D Search Reveal - Original - Poster image

3D Search Reveal

00:12 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 8 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Website Promo
Outro
2.1Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a clean 3D search-inspired logo reveal. This minimalist template features a central search bar, stacked UI panels for momentum, and a glossy extruded logo with subtle ripple accents. It’s ideal for website promos, channel intros, and outros. Easily customize text, fonts, and colors, and fine‑tune the reflective look to match your identity. The smooth, fluid motion and centered layout keep your brand front and center, while the call‑to‑action button reinforces conversion. Create a polished, modern opener that feels fast, focused, and unmistakably professional.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us