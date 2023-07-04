Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Brushed Elegance - Original - Poster image

Brushed Elegance

01:00 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 12 videos · 13 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Slideshow
Elegant
Painterly
Brush strokes
Paint reveal
6.5Kexports
rating
Transform your story into a refined brush-stroke slideshow enhanced with cinematic light leaks and film-look textures. This elegant design frames your media inside painterly strokes, layered over tactile paper grain and subtle scratches for a nostalgic, premium feel. Smooth, fluid transitions, gentle fades, and relaxed pacing make it ideal for promos, brand storytelling, portfolios, and lifestyle content. Easily customize colors, fonts, and text to match your identity. Deliver a warm, sophisticated mood that turns any set of images or clips into a cohesive, memorable sequence.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us