Chalkboard Memories

Bring your lessons and learning stories to life with a chalkboard-style slideshow. Hand-drawn equations, grid-paper labels, and rough photo frames craft a grungy, classroom vibe. Mix single images, split views, and three-up galleries with clean slide transitions. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your course, workshop, or tutoring brand. Perfect for back-to-school promos, subject overviews, and study recaps—this versatile template delivers clear, engaging visuals with a fun, handmade feel.