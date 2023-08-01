Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Chalkboard Memories - Original - Poster image

Chalkboard Memories

00:47 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Hand-drawn
Education
Chalk
Math equations
816exports
rating
Bring your lessons and learning stories to life with a chalkboard-style slideshow. Hand-drawn equations, grid-paper labels, and rough photo frames craft a grungy, classroom vibe. Mix single images, split views, and three-up galleries with clean slide transitions. Customize fonts, colors, and text to match your course, workshop, or tutoring brand. Perfect for back-to-school promos, subject overviews, and study recaps—this versatile template delivers clear, engaging visuals with a fun, handmade feel.
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Phone Mockups
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YouTube Overlays
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