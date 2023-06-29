Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Countdown Glitch - Original - Poster image

Countdown Glitch

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Countdown
Logo animation
Digital
Intro
Large numerals
1.3Kexports
rating
Build anticipation with a high-energy digital countdown that morphs into a striking neon logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template blends glitch effects, LED-style numerals, and a reflective stage for an impactful intro or outro. Easily customize the digits, colors, font, and branding to match your identity. The centered layout, dark palette, and glowing accents create a futuristic aesthetic ideal for gaming, tech, events, and content creators. Deliver a powerful, memorable opener or closer in seconds—no advanced skills required.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us