Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Smiles Background - Original - Poster image

Creative Smiles Background

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 audio
Animated background
Cartoon
Emoji
Flat design
Floating motion
198exports
rating
Add instant positivity to your visuals with this playful animated background. A field of smiley icons drifts in a seamless loop, styled with pastel tones and a subtle grunge paper texture for character. It’s perfect under titles, overlays, or logos for intros, intermissions, streaming screens, and social content. Easily tweak the background and smile colors to suit your brand, then export at high quality. The gentle floating motion keeps attention engaged without overpowering your message—ideal for creators seeking a friendly, on‑brand backdrop.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us