Creative Smiles Background

Add instant positivity to your visuals with this playful animated background. A field of smiley icons drifts in a seamless loop, styled with pastel tones and a subtle grunge paper texture for character. It’s perfect under titles, overlays, or logos for intros, intermissions, streaming screens, and social content. Easily tweak the background and smile colors to suit your brand, then export at high quality. The gentle floating motion keeps attention engaged without overpowering your message—ideal for creators seeking a friendly, on‑brand backdrop.