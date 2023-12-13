Dynamic Abstract Background

This animated background features a playful geometric pattern built from rounded capsules and circles, finished with a tasteful grunge texture. It loops seamlessly, making it ideal for intros, intermissions, overlays, and stream scenes. Motion stays smooth and gently drifting so it supports your content without distraction. Quickly match it to your brand by adjusting the background, shape, and stroke colors. Use it behind titles, logos, or footage to add energy and cohesion to your edit. A flexible, modern choice for creators, editors, and streamers who want a vibrant look with character.