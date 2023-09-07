Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Puzzle Slideshow - Original - Poster image

Epic Puzzle Slideshow

00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 18 videos · 1 image · 5 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
3D motion graphics
Slideshow
Jigsaw puzzle
Promo
Cinematic
880exports
rating
Showcase your story with a cinematic 3D puzzle slideshow. Metallic and glass pieces assemble your media into bold scenes with crisp headlines, then culminate in a striking logo reveal. This versatile template blends 3D motion graphics, elegant glossy surfaces, and an epic, energetic pace—ideal for promos, intros, branding and highlight reels. Easily customize text, colors and media to match your brand and let the reflective puzzle world elevate your visuals with premium polish.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us