Facebook Social Media Intro

Showcase your Facebook presence with a sleek 3D opener designed for social media promos. This template glides through a stylized feed, highlights reactions, and lands on a clean, centered avatar and headline. Customize text, media, and colors to match your brand. Smooth camera moves, subtle lens flares, and light leaks add professional polish without clutter. Perfect as an intro, outro, or short promo for pages, creators, and businesses seeking a modern, engaging Facebook look.