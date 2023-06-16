Formula Frenzy

Bring your lessons to life with a playful chalkboard opener. This hand-drawn, stop‑motion intro showcases kinetic typography over a grid of math formulas and geometry sketches, then wraps with a clean logo reveal and tagline. Ideal for teachers, tutors, course creators, and STEM channels, it delivers a bold educational look in seconds. Customize fonts, colors, texts, and logo to match your brand and start your class, explainer, or lecture series with style.